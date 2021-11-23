Abu Dhabi T10: Defending champions Northern Warriors hurtle to fourth defeat

The home side defeat The Chennai Braves by eight wickets to remain unbeaten in four matches
Sports21 hours ago
Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva’s spell and Namibia’s David Wiese fine cameo were the highlights in the Deccan Gladiators’ six-wicket victory over defending champions Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Tuesday.
Hasaranga returned with miserly figures of 2-5, while Wiese cracked an unbeaten nine-ball 27 with three sixes as Wahab Riaz’s side strode to their third win. The Northern Warriors, meanwhile, stay rooted at the bottom, having lost all four matches in the competition.
Riaz backed up his decision to have a bowl as the Pakistani left-arm pacer removed UAE opener Abdul Shakoor. That set the tone as the rest of his bowlers kept a lid on the Northern Warriors. Rovman Powell’s side hardly got going and managed to scratch up a below par 70 for six in their allotment.
The Northern Warriors though spiced things up during their total defence by removing Monday’s stars — openers Tom Banton and Tom Kohler-Cadmore — cheaply. And with Andre Russell and Anwar Ali too back in the dug-out, the Northern Warriors did break a sweat. But Wiese and wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Moores, the son of fomer England coach Peter Moores, eased their team’s nerves by taking them past the line, with 17 balls to spare.
Brief scores:
Deccan Gladiators beat Northern Warriors by six wickets.
Northern Warriors: 70-6 in 10 overs (Samit Patel 21, Abhimanyu Mithun 11 not out, Rovman Powell 11, Kennar Lewis 10, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-5) vs Deccan Gladiators: 76-4 in 7.1 overs (David Wiese 27 not out, Tom Moores 21).
MOM: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (Deccan Gladiators).
The home side defeat The Chennai Braves by eight wickets to remain unbeaten in four matches
Sports21 hours ago
The 2019 runner-up knocks off the third-seeded Chinese 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-1
Sports21 hours ago
Kohler-Cadmore cracks unbeaten half-century, while Banton plays a breezy knock
Sports23 hours ago
Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama share five wickets
Sports1 day ago
Pakistan won the first game by four wickets and the second by eight wickets
Sports1 day ago
Players on the ATP and women’s WTA tours have regularly been accused of using bathroom breaks as tactical weapons at crucial junctures in matches
Sports1 day ago
The 51-year-old had masterminded England's run to the Euro 2020 final and the 2018 World Cup semifinals
Sports1 day ago
Given a contract until 2024, the 41-year-old made a winning start on Saturday with a victory over Espanyol
Sports1 day ago