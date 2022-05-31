A cancer patient inspired me to support Dubai Women's Run, says Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood's biggest stars and a cancer survivor, is the brand ambassador of Dubai Women's Run

Sanjay Dutt (right) during the press conference at the Dubai Sports Council on Tuesday. (Photo by Shihab)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 6:16 PM

After a two-year hiatus following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dubai Women’s Run returns to inspire women of all ages to embrace a healthy lifestyle

More than 6,000 runners are expected to hit the streets when the ninth edition of the event featuring 10km and 5km races starts at 7 am on November 6 at Bluewaters Island in Dubai.

This year’s event will also have the support of Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and a cancer survivor.

Dutt, who was unveiled as the brand ambassador of the event during a press conference at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters on Tuesday, revealed how a cancer-stricken mother of two inspired him to be a part of the Dubai Women’s Run.

“I was detected with cancer about two years ago. When I was at the hospital (in India) for treatment, I saw this mother of two kids. She had lung cancer. I heard about her. She used to live 10 kilometres away. She used to come running to the hospital, 10 kilometres, do her chemotherapy and run back home. She was a marathon runner and I was amazed by the willpower of that lady,” the 62-year-old actor told reporters in Dubai.

“So when Harmeek Singh (the organiser of the event) told me about the Dubai Women’s Run, I said I would be part of this because that woman inspired me so much. I mean a woman is a very, very powerful person. So it’s an honour for me to be a part of this event.”

Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder and President of Plan B Group, organisers of the Dubai Women’s Run, said the never-say-die spirit Sanjay Dutt showed in his own life would be a huge source of inspiration for thousands of women.

“When we speak of things that are actually stories of courage, stories of rebuild, this is what Mr Sanjay Dutt brings. His is a story of how people can rebuild their life, his never-say-die spirit is a huge inspiration,” Singh told the Khaleej Times.

“When I mentioned to him about the Dubai Women’s Run, he was ready to join us immediately. You know he was supposed to fly out of Dubai today, but he stayed back because of this press conference.

“So having him on board, it brings more repute to the brand. It brings ownership towards people that probably think women’s run is only for women. So a man standing for women is a good statement that goes out. And Mr Sanjay Dutt draws a lot of attention which is very positive.”

Dutt then doffed his hat to Dubai for the remarkable progress the city has made.

“My relation with Dubai goes all the way to 1982 when I came here to shoot a film called Naam. And then in 1990, I came to shoot a film called Yalgaar. So I love Dubai, I have seen the progress. My family is here. It’s the second home for me. And I love the way Dubai organises world-class sports events. So I am honoured to be part of the Dubai Women’s Run’.

The press conference at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters was also attended by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Major General Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al Murr, President of the Emirates Athletics Federation.