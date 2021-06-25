Zhang becomes first Chinese man to qualify for Wimbledon in Open era
No Chinese man has played in the singles since 1959
When Zhang Zhizhen steps out at Wimbledon next week to face France’s Antoine Hoang it will be a long-overdue milestone for Chinese men’s tennis.
The world number 178 will be the first Chinese male to play in the Wimbledon main draw in the professional era, having survived the qualifying event at Roehampton this week.
The 24-year-old, who booked his spot by defeating Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in four sets on Thursday, will be only the fourth Chinese man to play singles in the main draw of a Grand Slam since the Open era began in 1968.
No Chinese man has played in the singles since 1959.
Wu Di (2013, 2014, 2016), Zhang Ze (2014, 2015) and Li Zhe (2019) have all played at the Australian Open.
It has been something of a mystery why Chinese men have failed to emulate the country’s women, who have provided many top players including Li Na who won the French and Australian Open titles before retiring in 2014.
Zhang Zhizhen is currently the only Chinese male player in the top 250 in the ATP rankings.
-
Cricket
Buttler ruled out of Sri Lanka series with calf-...
Buttler had felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the game READ MORE
-
Cricket
India to have camp, intra-squad games in Durham...
The team is currently taking a break after the loss to New Zealand in ... READ MORE
-
Football
Early reckoning for top-ranked Belgium against...
An extra day of rest was Belgium’s reward for topping Group B READ MORE
-
Cricket
UAE to host Ninety-90 Bash cricket league next...
Bukhatir, who famously brought international cricket to Sharjah in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,223 Covid-19 cases, 2,177...
The UAE has conducted over 56 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Official urges countries to resume...
Initial talks have started with other countries and the government... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian expats eye international holidays
Many are not keen to travel to India over fears of becoming stranded... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year