Wimbledon: Roger Federer congratulates Djokovic on 20th Grand Slam
Djokovic also paid tribute to Federer and Nadal in his victory speech
Roger Federer has congratulated Novak Djokovic on joining the 20 Club.
Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday to win his 20th Grand Slam title, equaling the record held by Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Minutes after the match ended, Federer sent a congratulatory tweet saying: “Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!”
Djokovic also paid tribute to Federer and Nadal in his victory speech, saying “they are the two most important players” he has played in his career
