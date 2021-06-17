Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal puts self before serve

Allan Jacob (Senior Editor)/Dubai
allan@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 17, 2021
Rafael Nadal lost to his great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinal. (AP)

The French Open's gruelling matches, perhaps, took a toll on the joints. Rafa is 35 and believes he needs time to recuperate and give the body a rest


Sometimes winning is not everything for athletes who are also mortals. Records can wait in the larger pursuit of longevity. Rafael Nadal had the chance to become the man with the most Grand Slam wins. Wimbledon beckoned for his 21st, but he chose to ‘listen to his body’.

I should be forgiven if I am to believe that he wasn’t in the best frame of mind after his heart-breaking semifinal loss to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

According to his statement, the mind was strong (it was implied) but the body (and limbs) was weak or unwilling to serve and volley on grass and on the hardcourts in Japan.

The French Open’s long and gruelling matches, perhaps, took a toll on the joints. Rafa is 35 and believes he needs time to recuperate and give the body a rest.

As tennis players age, the limbs need careful tending — the knees, shoulders and elbows in particular. Women’s champion Naomi Osaka walked out of the French Open to work on her mental strength and resilience. Controversy tailed her, but she did it for the self; call her selfish if you wish.

Roger Federer threw in the towel in the middle of the French Open to save his best for the lawns of Wimbledon. Now with Rafa exiting Wimbledon, a pattern is emerging among top players who are putting their physical and mental well-being before the records and applause that await their every move, shot or serve.

The crowds have been curtailed and, in some cases missing during big tournaments. The fun is ebbing in modern sport. The pandemic has made it more virtual and, even meaningless to both the practitioners and spectators.

The bubble that covered major tournaments may have just burst. Sport may never be the same again as an individualistic streak sets in. I shall call it self before serve.

author

Allan Jacob

A news junkie with an abiding interest in foreign affairs. I'm a keen follower and learner of the media and how it will pan out in the future when the common man and woman will themselves be journalists and not just sources of information. Lead a team of bright journalists who are driving the change and have their feet on the ground.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210617&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619079&Ref=AR&profile=1053 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1053,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 