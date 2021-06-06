Tennis
Roger Federer pulls out of French Open

AP/Paris
Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 7, 2021 at 12.07 am
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts as he plays against Germany's Dominik Koepfer during their men's singles third round tennis match. — AFP

The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday


Roger Federer pulled out of the French Open on Sunday, less than 12 hours after he pulled out a difficult and lengthy third-round victory

The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal.

Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.

The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.




