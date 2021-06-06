Roger Federer pulls out of French Open

Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 7, 2021 at 12.07 am

The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday

Roger Federer pulled out of the French Open on Sunday, less than 12 hours after he pulled out a difficult and lengthy third-round victory

The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal.

Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.

