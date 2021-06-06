Roger Federer pulls out of French Open
The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday
Roger Federer pulled out of the French Open on Sunday, less than 12 hours after he pulled out a difficult and lengthy third-round victory
The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal.
Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.
June 6, 2021
PRESS RELEASE#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/dYgPxLvovR— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
