Petr Korda's son Sebastian makes Wimbledon progress after daughter Nelly's Major win in golf

Sebastian's father Petr was the 1998 Australian Open champion

Two days after his sister Nelly won her first golf major at the PGA Championship and reached the world number one spot, younger brother Sebastian Korda clinched his maiden win on debut at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, whose father Petr was the 1998 Australian Open champion, also claimed his first top 20 win by seeing off 15th-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Korda hit 10 aces and 44 winners to defeat De Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5) and will face either Zhang Zhizhen of China or France’s Antoine Hoang for a place in the last 32.

Korda, ranked 50 in the world, arrived in London on the back of a quarterfinal run at Halle and a first career title in Parma.

He has some way to go yet to surpass his father’s best performance at the All England Club, a quarterfinal spot in 1998.

Korda has sport in his genes.

His mother Regina Rajchrova won two titles on the WTA Tour in her career while his older sister Jessica, like Nelly, is a professional golfer who has reached number eight in the world.

Korda showed fierce determination to make the second round on Tuesday.

He needed eight set points to wrap up the opener, surrendered a break of serve in the fourth before securing victory over last weekend’s Eastbourne champion on a third match point.