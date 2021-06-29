Petr Korda's son Sebastian makes Wimbledon progress after daughter Nelly's Major win in golf
Sebastian's father Petr was the 1998 Australian Open champion
Two days after his sister Nelly won her first golf major at the PGA Championship and reached the world number one spot, younger brother Sebastian Korda clinched his maiden win on debut at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old, whose father Petr was the 1998 Australian Open champion, also claimed his first top 20 win by seeing off 15th-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia.
Korda hit 10 aces and 44 winners to defeat De Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5) and will face either Zhang Zhizhen of China or France’s Antoine Hoang for a place in the last 32.
Korda, ranked 50 in the world, arrived in London on the back of a quarterfinal run at Halle and a first career title in Parma.
He has some way to go yet to surpass his father’s best performance at the All England Club, a quarterfinal spot in 1998.
Korda has sport in his genes.
His mother Regina Rajchrova won two titles on the WTA Tour in her career while his older sister Jessica, like Nelly, is a professional golfer who has reached number eight in the world.
Korda showed fierce determination to make the second round on Tuesday.
He needed eight set points to wrap up the opener, surrendered a break of serve in the fourth before securing victory over last weekend’s Eastbourne champion on a third match point.
-
Tennis
Petr Korda's son Sebastian makes Wimbledon...
Sebastian's father Petr was the 1998 Australian Open champion READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tour de France riders stage protest amid road...
Several riders have criticised race organisers for setting up what... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wildcard Venus through to second round at her...
The oldest woman in the draw at 41, Williams had not won a match... READ MORE
-
Cricket
UAE, Oman to stage T20 World Cup, ICC confirms
Geoff Allardice, Acting ICC CEO, said delivering a safe tournament is ... READ MORE
-
News
Economy is our top priority: Sheikh Mohammed
Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccinated people are less vulnerable to...
The UAE has maintained its first place in global ranking in the rate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 4 countries suspended till July 21:...
The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
Customers can connect with the dedicated service team and follow up... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary