Nadal overcomes tough Schwartzman test to reach French Open semis

Reuters/Paris
Filed on June 9, 2021
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his win against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. (Reuters)

Schwartzman ran out of energy in the fourth set as Nadal dispatched him with a clinical performance


Rafa Nadal dropped a set at Roland Garros for the first time in two years but roared back to beat 10th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 on Wednesday and storm into the French Open semifinals.

Schwartzman ended Nadal’s run of 36 consecutive sets won at Roland Garros, dominating the longer rallies with well-constructed points and the match was evenly poised at 4-4 in the third set when third seed Nadal converted a crucial break point.

Schwartzman ran out of energy in the fourth as Nadal dispatched him with a clinical performance, the defending champion sending a flurry of winners past the tiring Argentine.

Nadal, 13-time champion at Roland Garros, will next play either top seed Novak Djokovic or Matteo Berrettini who meet in the last quarterfinal later on Wednesday.




