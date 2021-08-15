Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

Federer to undergo more knee surgery, will be out 'for many months'

AFP/Paris
Filed on August 15, 2021
Roger Federer faces another knee surgry. — AP

The decision rules him out of the US Open, where he has been champion five times, which starts in two weeks’ time


Roger Federer said on Sunday he will undergo further knee surgery and admitted he “will be out for many months”, a decision which casts more doubt on his future in the sport at the age of 40.

“I will be on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months,” 20-time Grand Slam title winner Federer said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

The decision rules him out of the US Open, where he has been champion five times, which starts in two weeks’ time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210815&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819373&Ref=AR&profile=1053 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1053,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 