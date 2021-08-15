Federer to undergo more knee surgery, will be out 'for many months'

The decision rules him out of the US Open, where he has been champion five times, which starts in two weeks’ time

Roger Federer said on Sunday he will undergo further knee surgery and admitted he “will be out for many months”, a decision which casts more doubt on his future in the sport at the age of 40.

“I will be on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months,” 20-time Grand Slam title winner Federer said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

