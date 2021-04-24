- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Birthday girl Barty into Stuttgart final
The Australian will meet either second-seed Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final
World number one Ashleigh Barty celebrated her 25th birthday by fighting back to beat Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals of the WTA clay-court tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday.
Despite losing the first set in just a over half an hour, Barty hit back to seal a 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win over the Ukrainian fourth seed.
The Australian will meet either second-seed Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final.
“It’s important to believe. Regardless of the score, I always try and find the right way,” said Barty, who also lost the opening set of Friday’s quarter-final against Karolina Pliskova.
“She is one of the best competitors on the tour, so I knew it would be a very hard fought match and the margins would decide it,” Barty added before being presented with a bouquet of flowers with “Happy Birthday” played over the arena’s sound system.
Barty had little time to celebrate the win or her birthday as she had to partner Jennifer Brady against Vivian Heisen and Wang Yafan in the doubles semi-final.
However, the Australian was seeking no sympathy despite the quick turnaround.
“I love to play tennis and I love to compete, so to do it on my birthday is even more special,” added Barty.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Sunrisers brace up to face aggressive...
DC are among the best balanced sides in the tournament READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Morris’ four keeps Kolkata Knight ...
The South African quick equals his best figures in the competition READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK is a clash of the titans
The current season is perhaps more crucial for RCB READ MORE
-
Football
Liverpool's Klopp bemoans missed opportunities...
Two more points dropped is a blow to Liverpool’s Champions... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli