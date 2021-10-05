ATP launches probe into allegations against Zverev
The Olympic gold medallist has repeatedly denied the allegations
The ATP has launched an internal investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against German tennis player Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, the men’s tennis governing body said in a statement on Monday.
In an interview with online magazine Slate on Aug. 25, former tennis player Sharypova said that Zverev was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.
The world number four and Olympic gold medallist has repeatedly denied the allegations and no charges have been brought.
“I have always been in full support of the creation of an ATP domestic violence policy,” Zverev said on Monday.
“Moreover, I welcome the ATP investigation in the matter and have been asking the ATP to initiate an independent investigation for months.”
The 24-year-old Zverev has “categorically and unequivocally” denied having abused Sharypova and said on Aug. 27 that his lawyers had initiated legal action against the author of the allegations.
Slate issued a statement saying it stood by its “fair and accurate reporting”.
The ATP said an internal investigation is “currently underway” into the allegations concerning Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019.
“The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them,” ATP Chief Executive Massimo Calvelli said in a statement.
“We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action. We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations.”
The ATP also said it had received the report of an independent review it commissioned earlier in 2021 covering topics including the prevention, reporting and investigation of abuse as well as disciplinary measures.
Reuters has not seen the report.
“As an organisation we recognise the need to be doing more to ensure everyone involved in professional tennis feels safe and protected,” the ATP’s Calvelli said.
-
Tennis
ATP launches probe into allegations against Zverev
The Olympic gold medallist has repeatedly denied the allegations READ MORE
-
Cricket
England board to decide on Ashes tour this week
England's players are concerned about the conditions they will have... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rohit Sharma claims victory for India in England...
With England and India still negotiating over whether the fifth match ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Not a bad birthday present, says Pant...
Delhi Capitals regained the top position in the table with 20 points READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp, Instagram responds to Twitter's troll...
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger go offline across the... READ MORE
-
Technology
Sheikh Mohammed declares Oct 29 as day to honour...
The date marks the launch of the first electronic government in the... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE public school students' assessment policy...
The Emirates Schools Establishment's policy is applied to all cycles, ... READ MORE
-
News
ADNOC chief receives Energy Executive of the Year ...
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber thanks Sheikh Mohamed for his support. READ MORE
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Weather
Shaheen impact on UAE is over, says NCEMA
4 October 2021
News
UAE passport ranked strongest in the world again