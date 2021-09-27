Saudi racing star Juffali feeling stronger after training camp in Austria

The Jeddah-born driver prepares for final round of British F3 Championship

Having been put through her paces at a training camp in Europe, Saudi racer Reema Juffali says she’s now in the best physical and mental shape of her career ahead of next month’s final round of the British F3 Championship.

The Jeddah-born driver, who represents Douglas Motorsport, travelled to Austria earlier this month where the 29-year-old took time away from the track to attend her last intensive training camp of the season and work on improving her endurance, strength and stamina.

She undertook a number of different activities including hiking and climbing and Juffali insists she is already seeing clear improvements after taking part in a camp that she describes as key to her development.

“Results on the track is just one part of my progress,” she said. “This season I have also pushed myself to the limit away from the track with a training programme that has incorporated everything from tough gym work to hiking and climbing.

“I have really noticed the difference from the start of the season, I am physically and mentally stronger and I know it will make me a better driver.”

Juffali will be aiming to end the season on a high when she lines up for the final round of the British F3 Championship at Donington Park on the weekend of October 16-17. Her best-ever result at the event came at Silverstone, recording a fourth-place finish at the iconic track in June.

While she is thoroughly enjoying testing herself against talented drivers in the competition, Juffali said she will analyse the entire campaign following the last race and will not rush in making key decisions to enhance her career.

“I’ve put a lot of work into this season and now, with just one race left, my priority is to do as well as I can when we return to Donington Park for the season finale,” she said. “Then I’ll sit back and carefully evaluate the whole year before making some major decisions on how best to progress my career.

“I’m competitive as ever and I’m ready for new challenges but what exactly those challenges will be is yet to be decided.”

As a Saudi, who has a strong passion for racing, Juffali is extremely proud that her home city Jeddah will host the Kingdom’s first ever Formula One race on December 5. She can’t wait to see the elite racing drivers in action and is confident her country will rise to the occasion of staging a race that will be watched by millions around the world.

“We have an amazing and ground-breaking F1 Grand Prix coming up in December and I’m looking forward to seeing how my country embraces the pinnacle of motorsport and also to see the best of my city showcased by the incredible platform that Formula 1 brings,” she said.