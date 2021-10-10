Rashid shows his class on testing day in Portugal
Team Abu Dhabi star sets pace as strong winds disrupt Grand Prix schedule
Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi displayed the form which has made him a two-time UIM F2 world champion as he set the pace during an incident- packed start to the Grand Prix of Portugal.
Aiming to complete a hat trick of victories in Ribadouro after wins there in 2018 and 2019, Al Qemzi was forced out of the free practice by a broken piston after just nine laps.
But after the Team Abu Dhabi mechanics fitted a new engine to his boat, the 2017 and 2019 F2 world champion returned to action on the Douro river course to set the fastest time of the session, edging out Norway’s Tobias Munthe-Kaas.
It was an impressive show of pace and maturity from Al Qemzi, who had to sit out much of the session and was able to complete only 23 laps compared with Munthe-Kaas’ 55.
Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al Mansoori, easing his way back into racing after his boat was rammed from behind during the opening round in Lithuania, was 14th fastest in the 17-boat free practice line-up.
The Grand Prix schedule in Portugal had earlier been disrupted by a strong winds which forced the organisers to bring in extra weights to anchor the buoys marking the race course.
The delay resulted in qualifying being reduced from three to two sessions and delayed for up to three hours before pole position and the other starting grid positions for the Sunday afternoon Grand Prix could be decided.
