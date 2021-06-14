Indonesian doubles star Kido dies of heart attack at 36
The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan
Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday.
The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said in a statement that former player Candra Wijaya witnessed Kido collapse while playing badminton at a sports complex in Tangerang. Kido has played badminton at the venue every Monday.
The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men’s doubles title at the world championship in Kuala Lumpur.
He also won the World Cup title in 2006 and Asian Games gold four years later, also partnering Setiawan.
PBSI chairman Agung Firman Sampurna said Kido’s death is a “huge loss” for the Indonesian badminton family, which is currently preparing for next month’s Tokyo Olympics.
-
Tennis
Analysis: Give Djokovic his due as he paves his...
This is not to imply that Djokovic’s reputation or legacy would ... READ MORE
-
Football
Deschamps wary of Germany attacking threat ahead...
Much has been made of the firepower Deschamps has at his disposal... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020 host city St Petersburg tightens Covid...
Municipal authorities said they would shutter most food courts READ MORE
-
Football
Ronaldo says Portugal not worried about more...
Right back Cancelo had an excellent season with Manchester City and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tightens rules for flights from 'restricted...
Tracking device mandatory for incoming passengers arriving in Sharjah,... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE reunites Australian family trapped...
The family became stranded while on holiday in Sri Lanka after the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'UAE passenger entry ban from Pakistan until at...
The only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get... READ MORE
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?
13 June 2021
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps