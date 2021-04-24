- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
England edge France to win women's Six Nations
England and France are in the same group in next year’s Covid-19 delayed Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand
Champions England beat France 10-6 in the women’s Six Nations final at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday.
Home No.8 Poppy Cleall scored the only try of the match as they won a third successive Six Nations title in what was their eighth successive victory over France.
The Red Roses were only 7-6 ahead with barely a minute left on the clock when Emily Scarratt sealed victory with a penalty.
England and France are in the same group in next year’s Covid-19 delayed Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
The coronavirus pandemic meant that instead of all six teams playing each other, they were split into two pools of three.
England and France, long the two leading women’s teams in Europe, topped their respective groups to win through to the final.
France had the upper hand at the scrum in the early stages but were unable to make their set-piece and territorial dominance count.
But England captain Scarratt missed two early penalty chances, including a relatively simple chance from close range, and the match was still deadlocked at 0-0 after 20 minutes.
The centre left the field soon afterwards for what appeared to be a head injury assessment.
France had a try disallowed for a forward pass and from the ensuing penalty, fly-half Caroline Drouin saw her kick fade away in the breeze.
But the final minute before the break saw England lead 7-0.
Cleall powered away from a scrum and then, after a ruck near the opposition line, she forced her way over for a try. Scarratt, back on the field, converted.
France then forced a scrum penalty early in the second half but Drouin was off target again.
Moments later, England infringed again and this time Drouin kicked a penalty to reduce the hosts’ lead to 7-3.
Both sides, who had overwhelmed their previous opponents this tournament, made several basic handling errors as the match headed into the final quarter.
Cleall went off injured and with some 10 minutes left, France kicked a penalty to touch for an attacking line-out.
But substitute Sarah Hunter, England’s regular captain, then helped force a turnover.
France, however, with seven minutes left won a kickable penalty and Drouin’s kick went in off the post to reduce England’s lead to just one point but Scarratt’s effort made sure of the title.
-
Global Sports
England edge France to win women's Six Nations
England and France are in the same group in next year’s Covid-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Karthik delighted to see more players...
There are 12 cricketers from the state, playing for various... READ MORE
-
Golf
Oleson leads in Gran Canaria
Thorbjorn was playing in his first event on the 2021 Race to Dubai... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Tsitsipas sees off Sinner to reach Barcelona final
Stefanos Tsitsipas, winner of his first Masters 1000 event in Monte... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli