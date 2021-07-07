Motor Sports
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Motor Sports

Rashed promoted after Sacchi's elimination in Lithuania

Team KT/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 7, 2021
Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansoor Al Mansoori with team manager Guido Cappellini. (Supplied photo)

The Monaco driver lost third place when his boat failed a technical inspection


Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi has been promoted to a fifth place finish in the Grand Prix of Lithuania following the overnight elimination of Giacomo Sacchi.

The Monaco driver lost third place when his boat failed a UIM technical inspection after Tuesday’s opening round of this year’s F2 world powerboat championship in Kupiškis.

Next up for Al Qemzi, the 2017 and 2019 F2 world champion, and teammate Mansoor Al Mansoori, is the second round in Portugal in September.

Mansoori lost his chance of a podium finish in Lithuania when his boat was rammed from behind by Sweden’s Daniel Segenmark after Al Qemzi suffered a similar fate in qualifying.

UIM F2 World Championship positions

1. Edgaras Riabko (LTU) 20ts

2. Ferdinand Zandbergen (NED) 15pts

3. Rupp Temper (AUT) 12pts

4. Colin Jelf (GBR) 9pts

5. Rashed Al Qemzi (UAE) 7pts

6. Tobias Munthe-Kaas (NOR) 5pts

7. Mette Bjerknæs (GBR) 4pts

8. Duarte Benavente (POR) 3pts

9. Uvis Slakteris (LAT) 2pts

10. Lars Andresen (NOR) 1pt




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210507&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509239&Ref=AR&profile=1666 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1666,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 