UAE Rugby joins hands with GymNation
The agreement will focus on players' individual conditioning needs
UAE Rugby has announced that GymNation, the UAE’s leading gym chain, is their new UAE Rugby Federation Representative 15s and 7s teams official sponsor.
The deal will see the federation’s men’s and women’s National 7s and the men’s national 15s teams granted immediate use of the diverse facilities and amenities at GymNation’s seven open locations across the UAE, and one that will see the GymNation logo positioned on the players’ official playing and training kit.
“GymNation is a UAE home-grown brand, and we are very proud to enter into this relationship with UAE Rugby, the governing body of the sport. UAE Rugby continues to impress with their rise across the GCC and Asia and we are excited to embark on this journey with the board, management and the players.” said Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation UAE.
“We already have a strong footprint across the UAE and with plans to open in more locations soon, we look forward to seeing UAE’s men and women players working out in our gyms as they commit to making themselves match-fit ready.”
“Our board is very pleased with the support shown by GymNation to our National Representative Teams’ (men and women) players. We have a very competitive calendar moving into the final months of this year and our players need to have 24/7 access to world class facilities to train within,” said Mohamed Al Zaabi, Secretary General of UAE Rugby Federation.
“Our high-performance team has created individual player training plans and we are encouraged that our players are committed to and focused on increasing their fitness levels within GymNation locations.”
