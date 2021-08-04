Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy sign MoU to facilitate investment in sports
The MoU will activate the sports side of 'Invest in Dubai'
The business of sports in Dubai is set to receive a major boost following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy.
The MoU, which was signed by Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Department of Economic Development, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, at the headquarters of the Council on Wednesday, will combine the efforts of the two Government of Dubai entities to develop the sports sector and strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the leading destinations for investments in sports.
The Memorandum of Understanding comes within the framework of the Dubai Sports Council’s role of managing and developing the sports sector in Dubai.
The MoU will also activate the sports side of “Invest in Dubai”, the centralised digital platform for doing business in Dubai, which was launched by the Government of Dubai earlier this year to ease the process of establishing a business in the Emirate.
The portal enables investors to obtain trade licences and launch their business, without the need to physically visit any government service centre for official permits and approvals.
The agreement also seeks to unify the efforts of the two parties in the field of supervision and inspection of gyms and fitness centres, academies and sports events, as well as other institutions operating in Dubai’s sports sector. It will also allow the two parties to share information, data and statistics related to the sports sector in Dubai, and to use them to create development plans and programmes.
