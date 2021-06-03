Dubai-based Roger Duthie set to join Performance54

Filed on June 3, 2021 | Last updated on June 3, 2021 at 12.25 am

Duthie has been involved with some of the most significant sporting events on the calendar

Dubai-based Roger Duthie is set to join Performance54 as Chief Sponsorship Officer and will continue to be based in Dubai.

Performance54, are a leading sports marketing and consultancy group positioned among the FT 1000 (Financial Times) fastest growing privately owned companies in Europe and Duthie is one of a number of recent appointments at the senior level of the business.

Duthie will maintain the management of his own sports marketing consultancy in Dubai while working with the agency as an advisor role.

Duthie’s role will be to work on global golf to source new sponsorships and revenue streams for existing and new golfing assets. He will also work closely with partners in this Middle East region as well as globally.

During his nearly 20 years at Emirates Airline, Duthie led a team of marketing professionals in activating some of the world’s most prestigious sporting and cultural events.

“I’m thrilled to be working with one of the most exciting sports marketing and sponsorship agencies in the world,” said Duthie. “To have an opportunity to work on golf events that will change the history of the sport is incredible”.

Duthie has been involved with some of the most significant sporting events on the calendar, including the Ryder Cup, FIFA World Cup, ICC World Cups, IRB Rugby World Cup, several global football properties including Arsenal, Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG.

Duthie has also worked with several cricket clubs and led Emirates’ foray into the Indian Premier League (IPL) by signing deals with the Kings XI Punjab and the Deccan Chargers.