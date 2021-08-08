Adnoc sponsors UAE Pro League for Dh80 million

UAE Pro League will be renamed as the Adnoc Pro League

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and the UAE Pro League announced on Sunday, Adnoc’s title sponsorship of the league, which will see the UAE Pro League renamed the Adnoc Pro League.

The sponsorship agreement of the professional league of UAE football competitions will commence from the start of the 2021-2022 season. The agreement is worth Dh80 million, making it the single largest sponsorship deal in the league’s history.

The title partnership underpins Adnoc’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the UAE community through its integrated sports and wellbeing programmes. Through this agreement, Adnoc is taking a leading role in shaping the future development of football in the country as it aims to connect the sport with the community in new and innovative ways and to nurture emerging talent.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnoc, said: “Adnoc is delighted to be the title partner of the UAE Pro League. This partnership ushers a new era for football in the UAE, which through the support and guidance of the nation’s wise Leadership, promises more energy, excitement, and opportunity than ever before.

“The Adnoc Pro League builds on Adnoc’s commitment to elevate the health and wellbeing of individuals through our various sporting initiatives, and it embodies our historical dedication to supporting the communities in which we operate. This step-changing partnership will drive social progress and inspire the next generation of Emirati talent, as well as the broader community, to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle as we celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee year.”

Adnoc is helping to transform the nation’s most loved and played sport, by leveraging the new partnership to improve the quality and standards, and nurture skills and talent.

Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, UAE Pro League Chairman, said: “Adnoc represents a source of pride for all of us and this agreement reflects the important role played by the UAE Pro League and its influence on society by supporting talent, developing Emirati football, and creating a competitive atmosphere, which will have a positive impact inside and outside the UAE. We are very excited to work in partnership with Adnoc as we seek to drive change which will benefit players, spectators and the wider football community across the UAE. The agreement goes beyond monetary goals, as we look to develop a strategic partnership that creates added value through its ability to achieve tangible results on the ground in the coming years.”

Al Jneibi thanked the nation’s wise leadership for their unlimited support in developing and promoting sports including football, which is strongly followed by young people who seek to achieve excellence in the UAE’s most favorite sport. This support is reflected through the cooperation between national institutions such as Adnoc that seek to serve the interest of the Emirati people.

Promoting the health and wellbeing of the UAE community is a top priority for Adnoc and the Adnoc Pro League is one of several sporting events and initiatives that is enabling the company to deliver on this objective.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Adnoc Upstream Executive Director, added: “The new title partnership between Adnoc and the UAE Pro League is a major milestone in the development of football in the UAE and Adnoc is proud to sponsor the professional league of our nation’s football competitions. Through the Adnoc Pro League, we are injecting fresh energy into the UAE’s favorite sport, driving the sports culture and encouraging the community to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Waleed Al Hosani, UAE Pro League CEO, confirmed the importance of the partnership and the positive impact it’s expected to have on the league. Al Hosani said: “The agreement reflects the great role big national companies, like Adnoc, play in the development of football. The league is making steady progress on the technical, organizational, administrative, and professional development levels in accordance with the UAE Pro League 2020-2030 strategic plan, which seeks to develop all aspects of the sport, with particular focus on marketing and sponsorship related areas. Therefore, the agreement marks a new era in the professionalisation of Emirati football.”

Adnoc’s other initiatives include its partnership with the UAE Tour, UAE Team Emirates, the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship as well as a series of community initiatives at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC). All of these initiatives reflect Adnoc’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the communities where it operates and creating a positive and lasting impact on society.

The Adnoc Pro League will get underway on August 19, 2021, as clubs will vie for the title of the 14th edition of the UAE Pro League competition, which kicked off in the 2008-2009 season.