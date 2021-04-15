IPL 2021: Woakes back in the thick of things

The England pacer picks two to dent the Rajasthan Royals

England’s Chris Woakes may have missed out on IPL action when the tournament was staged in the UAE, but the medium pacer is back in the thick of things this season. Woakes, who pulled out of the IPL last year to keep himself fresh for England’s home Test season, put the Rajasthan Royals in trouble, in their pursuit of 148.

The 32-year-old, who previously played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, removed the openers Manan Vohra and his England teammate the dangerous Jos Buttler.

Woakes had taken two for 18 in their opening game against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. This is third season in the IPL and he has so far taken 29 wickets from 20 matches.

The Delhi Capitals kept the Rajasthan Royals down to 26-3 in the powerplay with Kagiso Rabada taking a wicket.

