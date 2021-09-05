UAE's Saeed Al Muhairi bids for history at FEI World Youth & Juniors Endurance Championships
Emirati rider eyes hat trick of wins at Ermelo, Netherlands
Two-time champion Sayed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi will spearhead the UAE’s challenge at the 2021 FEI World Endurance Champion for Young Riders and Juniors which will be held at Ermelo, Netherlands on September 6-11.
The talented 19-year-old rider, who recorded impressive wins at the last two editions of the event at San Rossore (2019) and Valeggio Sui Mincio (2017), in Italy, is among five UAE riders who will compete for individual and team honors at the prestigious bi-annual Championships.
The last edition of the FEI World Endurance Champion for Young Riders and Juniors which took place in San Rossore, Pisa on 12 September 2019 saw the complete dominance of the UAE team with Saeed Almuhairi – (M7 Endurance Stables) winning the gold followed by Shaheen Al Mazrouei – (F3 Stables) and Saif Al Mazrouei (MRM Stables).
The other members of the UAE team are Abdulla Ali Mohamed Ali Alamri (21 years), Fares Ahmad Saeed Daafoos Amer Al Mansoori (18), Hamdan Ahmad Mohd Al Marri (21), and 15-year-old Khalfan Juma Mohammed Khamis Beljafla who is the youngest member of the squad.
To qualify, all riders must have been born between January 1, 2000, and December 31, 2007, according to the FEI General Rules.
All the UAE team athletes will sport the ‘Fly Better Emirates’ logo on team jerseys following their sponsorship by the world-leading airline who is a long-standing supporter of equestrian events.
The UAE will also be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins in the Team Event having struck gold at San Rossore and Valeggio Sul Mincio.
Major General Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager, Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC) commented: “In what has been a very difficult year for sport with the current pandemic, the UAE is delighted to be able to send our national team to the World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors.
“Good and safe planning between the officials and rider has led to our participation in the Netherlands.
Hopefully we go to the event with a positive attitude to give our best. The squad is at their best fitness levels and their mental game is at its highest,” A; Adhab added.
“They are a young team and still have room to improve, but we hope they can achieve their goals of delivering their best performances, both individually and as a team.”
Some of the world’s best long0distance riders will compete in the 120km World Endurance Champion for Young Riders and Juniors which will be held over four legs on Thursday, September 9 at Ermelo, the headquarters for equestrian disciplines in the Netherlands.
Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi, who is aware that endurance history beckons for him this week should he win the goal for the third time, said: “It is very exciting and I feel privileged to be in this position to represent the UAE and make the country proud.
“The main thing is that I feel I am improving and performing better and beet, which is the goal of this noble sport.
“I have the confidence and I am going to the Netherlands to give my best,” he added. “I’m excited and determined to compete well.”
Over 100 riders froPm 35 nations, including Algeria, Andorra, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, United Arab Emirates, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Namibia, Norway, Holland, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Slovakia, USA, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Hungary, and Uruguay will be seen in action at Ermelo which will simultaneously host the European Championship for Seniors.
The sport of endurance highlights the integrity and partnership between a rider and his horse in a competitive and sustainable environment.
UAE TEAM
Rider: Abdulla Ali Mohamed Ali Alamri
Age: 21 years
Career: 36 starts 4 wins
FEI Endurance Open Riders World Ranking: 40th
Rider: Fares Ahmad Saeed Daafoos Amer Al Mansoori
Age: 18 years
Career: 43 starts 8 wins
FEI Endurance Open Riders World Ranking: 17th
Rider: Hamdan Ahmad Mohd Al Marri
AgeL 21 years
Career: 55 starts 3 wins
FEI Endurance Open Riders World Ranking: 36th
Rider: Khalfan Juma Mohammed Khamis Beljafla
Age: 15 years
Career: 14 starts 3 wins
FEI Endurance Open Riders World Ranking: 30th
Rider: Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi
Age: 19 years
Career record 53 rides 7 wins
FEI Endurance Open Riders World Ranking: 40th
AT A GLANCE
Q: What?
A: FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors and FEI European World Endurance Championships for Seniors.
Q: When?
September 6-11, 2021
Q: Where?
Ermelo, The National Equestrian Centre in Holland.
2019 RESULTS
Individual
Pisa, San Rossore (ITA) (17/09/2019 - 18/09/2019)
1.Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi / CHOUF LAAJEB
2.haheen Yayhya Shaheen Khalfan Al Mazrouei / KEESHAN D'AILLAS
3.Saif Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al Mazrouei / PERZAN
4.Fares Ahmad Saeed Daafoos Amer Al Mansoori / CHOUF LAAJEB
5.Saif Juma Mohd Khamis Beljafla / HALEH
Teams
1.UAE
2.Spain
3.Italy
4.Belgium
5. Malaysia
PAST WINNERS
Note: UAE have won the Individual gold 6 times Team gold 2 times
2001 Segovia (Spa)
Individual winner: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum / Alrika (UAE)
Team winner: Spain
2003 Rocca di Papa (Ita)
Individual: Jacopo Di Matteo / Uruguay (Ita)
Team: Italy
2005 Bahrain (Brn)
Individual: Fahad Sulaiman Alazri / Lormar Lorraine
Team: Australia
2007 Campo de Mayo (Arg)
Individual: Manuela Antonaccio / Metiche (Uru)
Team: Uruguay
2009 Babolna (Hun)
Individual: Hussain Ali Al Marzouoi / Sergai (UAE)
Team: France
2011 Abu Dhabi (UAE)
Individual: Martin Stirling / Vendaval (Uru)
Team: Uruguay
2013 Tarbes (Fra)
Individual: Khalifa Ali Khalfan Al Jahouri / Niac Armor (UAE)
Team: France
2015 Santo Domingo (Chi)
Individual: Fahad Helal Mohamed Al Khatri / Poly de Coat Frity (Brn)
Team: Bahrain
2017 Valeggio sul Mincio (Ita)
Individual: Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Almuhairi / Rabdan (UAE)
Team: UAE
2019 San Rossore (ITA)
Individual: Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Almuhairi / Bingo dela Tour (UAE)
Team: UAE
Ermelo Schedule
September 6: Veterinary Congress
September 7: Opening ceremony European Championship & World Endurance Championship 2021
September 8: Preference World Championship Endurance Juniors/ Young Riders & SME congress
September 9: World Endurance Juniors/ Young Riders
September 10: Preference European Endurance Seniors
September 11: European Endurance Championship for Seniors
