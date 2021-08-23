Loftier targets in store for Godolphin trio following York victories

Real World produced a power-packed display in the G3 Strensall Stakes to continue his sensational summer

Godolphin's trio comprising Yibir, Space Blues and Real World set themselves up for some significant races over autumn with superb wins at York’s Ebor meeting.

Three-year-old Yibir secured a second Group-race success this year as he captured the G2 Great Voltigeur Stakes, with the son of Dubawi now due to head to America for the $1million Jockey Club Derby at Belmont Park’s Fall Meet next month.

Space Blues returned to the level of form that saw him win last season’s G1 Prix Maurice de Gheest as he readily took the G2 City of York Stakes. A return to France is on the cards for the five-year-old, who will now go straight to the G1 Prix de la Foret on Arc weekend at Longchamp.

Real World produced a power-packed display in the G3 Strensall Stakes to continue his sensational summer. His ultimate aim this season is the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in mid-October, with potential races at Newmarket and Longchamp under consideration in the interim for the hugely progressive four-year-old.

A huge upcoming week of international racing will see Essential Quality aim to further cement his position as the best of his generation in the G1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday. The Belmont Stakes winner is set to be joined on the same card by the versatile Lake Avenue, who bids for a breakthrough G1 success in the Ballerina Stakes.

In Australia, top-class mare Colette is set for her seasonal return in Saturday’s G1 Memsie Stakes at Caulfield. Paulele has already made a winning start to his campaign and the exciting three-year-old is due to run on the same day in a strong renewal of the G3 San Domenico Stakes, run this year at Kembla Grange.

Benbatl is on course to make his first appearance in 11 months this Saturday, with the G2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood and Windsor’s G3 Winter Hill Stakes under consideration for the globe-trotting multiple G1 scorer. La Barrosa and Al Suhail also hold Group-race entries at Goodwood on a busy weekend.