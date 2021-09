Verstappen handed three-place grid drop for Russian GP

The Russian Grand Prix is next up on Sept. 26

Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen will have a three-place grid drop at the Russian Grand Prix after stewards ruled he was mainly to blame for a collision with title rival Lewis Hamilton at Monza on Sunday.

The collision put both men out of the Italian Grand Prix, with Dutch driver Verstappen’s Red Bull landing on top of Hamilton’s Mercedes.

