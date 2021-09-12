F 1
Verstappen handed three-place grid drop for Russian GP

Reuters/Monza (Italy)
Filed on September 12, 2021
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crash out of the race. — Reuters

Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen will have a three-place grid drop at the Russian Grand Prix after stewards ruled he was mainly to blame for a collision with title rival Lewis Hamilton at Monza on Sunday.

The collision put both men out of the Italian Grand Prix, with Dutch driver Verstappen’s Red Bull landing on top of Hamilton’s Mercedes.

The Russian Grand Prix is next up on Sept. 26.




