Hamilton roars back to win British GP after Verstappen crash
The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory
Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix and reignite his title defense on Sunday.
The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory. He had dropped from second to fifth after he served his penalty, picked up two spots when he returned to the track and then Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was ordered to move out of Hamilton’s way.
It gave him 11 laps to chase down leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and Hamilton made the pass for the win with just two laps to go — and on the same corner where he had tangled with Verstappen. The British driver was cheered on to his eighth career victory at Silverstone by the passionate home fans, who also gave him a standing ovation.
Hamilton, who then drove a victory lap brandishing the British flag, cut the gap to Verstappen in the drivers’ championship from 33 points to seven.
“What a great job guys. Thank you so much for continuing to push this year, I am so inspired by you guys. There’s a long way to go but I believe in you guys,” Hamilton said after the race.
Then he climbed the rail and ran toward the grandstands waving the flag to his adoring crowd.
Verstappen crashed out of the race when a spirited first lap battle with Hamilton sent the Dutchman spinning hard into a barrier.
The race was red-flagged to allow for repairs to the tire barrier. Verstappen, wobbly as he climbed from his car, was initially seen in the Silverstone medical centre but then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
-
F 1
Hamilton roars back to win British GP after...
The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five... READ MORE
-
F 1
Motor racing: Hamilton penalised for Verstappen's ...
Verstappen stood unaided after the high-speed accident that pitched... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Six British athletes isolating in Tokyo ...
South Africa confirmed four positive cases, including three in its... READ MORE
-
Cricket
1st ODI: India restricts Sri Lanka to 262/9
The new-look Sri Lanka team, missing a number of regular players due... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi sterilisation: How to get permit to...
During these hours, the movement of traffic and residents will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Services at Abu Dhabi hotels suspended from 12am...
Hotel staff members are to not leave the premises during these hours. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UAE flights: Stranded expats eye travel via Qatar
Fully vaccinated travellers from India are exempt from quarantine in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flight suspension until at least...
UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages