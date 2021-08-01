Bottas, Perez out and Hungary GP halted after first corner crash
The Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday was stopped on the opening lap after a crash on Turn 1 took out four cars including the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.
Seven-time world champions Lewis Hamilton was ahead of the chaos but championship leader Max Verstappen was sent careening off the track and headed into the pits for repairs when the race was red-flagged.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll were also involved in the accident and knocked out of the race.
