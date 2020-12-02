UAE National Day: Football legends Drogba, Figo, Abidal wish the country

These sporting icons sent out special messages in a video posted by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC)

As the UAE celebrated its 49th National Day on Wednesday, some of the top football stars of the world wished the country and its citizens on this wonderful occasion.

These sporting icons sent out special messages in a video posted by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

Didier Drogba, who featured in three World Cups for Ivory Coast and captained in two of them, called the people of the UAE as his brothers and sisters.

“To all the people, my brothers and sisters from UAE, I wish you an amazing National Day,” said Drogba, who had a fruitful and trophy-laden career at Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three Football League Cups, two FA Community Shield titles apart from two Champions League crowns.

#_ 49

•••

Football stars from around the world congratulated the UAE on the occasion of the 49th National Day through the following video messages pic.twitter.com/zJmR9tnGnt — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, 2000 Ballon d’Or winner and 2001 Fifa World Player of the Year Luis Figo wished his friends in the UAE a happy National Day and called on them to enjoy the occasion.

“I wish all my friends in UAE a happy National Day. Enjoy it,” said the former Portuguese midfielder Figo, played for both Spanish La Liga rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid with distinction. Figo, who began his career in his native country with Sporting Lisbon, also went on to play for Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Former Ajax, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Newcastle United and Valencia striker Patrick Kluivert also wished the UAE a happy National Day.

“Hello. This is Patrick Kluivert and I’m wishing all my friends in the UAE happy National Day,” said the former Dutch striker, who holds the record for being the youngest player to score in the final of a main event on the European continent. He was only 18 years, 10 months and 23 days when he came off the bench to score Ajax’s 85th minute winner against AC Milan in the 1995 Champions League final.

Frenchman Eric Abidal, winner of two Champions League titles with Barcelona in 2008-09 and 2010-11, sent his best wishes.

“Hi. It is Eric Abidal. I wish all my friends in the UAE a happy National Day,” said Abidal, who also won four La Liga titles in 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2012-13.

Former Ghanaian playmaker Sulley Muntari termed it a wonderful occasion.

“I want to wish every citizen of the UAE and in Dubai a happy National Day. And enjoy yourself on this wonderful occasion. Thank you very much,” said Muntari, who won the Champions League with Inter Milan, apart from the Serie A twice, the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana and the Fifa Club World Cup in 2010.

james@khaleejtimes.com