Tottenham stay perfect after Son seals 1-0 win over Watford

AP/London
Filed on August 29, 2021
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) runs away from Watford's Adam Masina (left) during the English Premier League match. — AFP

It was a third successive win at the start of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge of the north London club


Tottenham is the Premier League’s last remaining team with a perfect start after Son Heung-min clinched a 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday.

The goal came in the 42nd minute after Son swung in a free kick from the left wing and Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann got it all wrong, with the ball going all the way into the far corner.

Tottenham will rely on Harry Kane for goals after the striker made his first league start of the season after his hopes of a move to Manchester City fell through.

Tottenham has nine points, two more than any other team heading into the international break. Watford has only three points from three games after regaining promotion to the Premier League.




