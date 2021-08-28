Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Saints earn point with late penalty in 2-2 draw at Newcastle

Reuters/Newcastle
Filed on August 28, 2021
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates his goal with teammates during the match against Southampton. — Reuters

Saints were awarded the penalty in the dying minutes after a VAR intervention


Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse scored a 96th-minute penalty to earn his side a dramatic 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday - a result that leaves both teams still waiting for their first win of the season.

Saints were awarded the penalty in the dying minutes after a VAR intervention, with Jamaal Lascelles adjudged to have fouled Adam Armstrong as he was about to shoot.

Newcastle, who lost to West Ham United and Aston Villa in their opening two games, were on the verge of victory after Allan Saint-Maximin scored on the counter-attack in the 91st minute to give them the lead for the second time.

Callum Wilson had opened the scoring for the home side in the 55th minute with a diving header, but midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi equalised for Southampton when he bundled Nathan Redmond’s cross over the line in the 74th.

The result earned 15th-placed Newcastle their first point of the season, while Southampton are two spots higher on two points after a defeat and two draws.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/football/chelsea-hires-thomas-tuchel-as-manager-on-18-month-contract macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 