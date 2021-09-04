Repeat racism offenders should be kicked out of international football, says Bale
England's Mason Mount labelled the Hungarian crowd's behaviour in the World Cup qualifier a disgrace
Wales captain Gareth Bale on Saturday called for countries whose fans are repeat racism offenders to be banned from international soccer after reported abuse towards England's Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham in Budapest on Thursday.
British broadcasters reported "monkey chants" being aimed at England's Black players while plastic cups rained down on the players when they celebrated goals near the corner flag.
Speaking ahead of his side's World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Sunday, the Real Madrid winger questioned the long investigations that habitually follow such incidents and demanded more immediate action.
"I don't know the severity of what to do to but the easiest thing is ... whether you ban the fans from the stadium or if they keep repeatedly doing it, which seems to be what is happening, then you ban the country from the competition," said the 32-year-old.
"If that country keeps making these horrible gestures, then maybe the best thing to do is to get rid of them, give them a suspension and hopefully they will learn their lesson that way."
Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to the incidents in Budapest, which have been condemned by the Professional Footballers' Association as well as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Saturday authorities need to take steps to prevent expressions of racism at soccer matches or any other aspects of life. But he criticised the international media for saying there was a "racist and hostile" atmosphere in the Puskas Arena.
"We certainly need to take steps against certain statements, but it is nonsense to label the behaviour of sixty or seventy thousand people based on that," Szijjarto said in a video posted in his official Facebook page.
Elsewhere England's Mason Mount labelled the Hungarian crowd's behaviour in the World Cup qualifier a "disgrace" but said his team had used it as motivation to score more goals and silence the home support in Thursday's 4-0 win.
Bale added that his players would have his full backing if they chose to walk off in reaction to any racial abuse during the game against Belarus in Kazan.
After facing Belarus, Wales take on Estonia at home on Sept. 8.
-
Cricket
Pure Magic emerge Silver Division Champions in...
The tournament was played at the ICC Academy indoor facility at Dubai ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Dubai-based shuttler Tanisha selected to...
Tanisha is relishing the opportunity of being a part of the Indian... READ MORE
-
Cricket
4th Test: Openers help haul India back in front...
The visitors ended the session on 108-1, nine runs ahead of England... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Pramod Bhagat wins historic badminton gold in...
With badminton making its debut at the Paralympics this year, Bhagat, ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Pakistan's budget airline Fly Jinnah may take off ...
New budget carrier to serve 220 million Pakistanis on domestic and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE's mission to the moon: Rover landing site...
Three backup landing locations have also been identified READ MORE
-
MENA
Bahrain approves Sputnik V vaccine booster shot
The third dose will be available to vaccinated individuals over the... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' ...
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul