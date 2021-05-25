- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Portugal to allow 16,500 spectators at Champions League final
Uefa had already allocated 6,000 tickets each to finalists Chelsea and Manchester City
Up to 16,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday, Uefa announced on Tuesday with the opening of ticket sales.
The figure permitted by the Portuguese authorities is one-third of the capacity of the Estadio do Dragao which took over hosting the final in mid-May after Istanbul was ruled out by Covid-19 problems.
Uefa had already allocated 6,000 tickets each to finalists Chelsea and Manchester City.
To this will be added the traditional invitations, as well as “1,700 tickets reserved for the general public” which “will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis”.
Tickets be cost from 70 euros to 600 euros — against a range of 40 to 130 euros for Wednesday’s Europa League final in Gdansk between Manchester United and Villareal.
Because of the pandemic, spectators “will require proof of a negative Covid-19 test” to enter the stadium. Fans coming from abroad “will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force”.
As Portugal is on the British government “green list” neither the players nor UK-based supporters will have to quarantine on their return home.
The switch from Istanbul came after the UK authorities on May 7 put Turkey on their “red list” of the most severe travel conditions.
While both finalists are two English, switching the final to the UK was ruled out because entry restrictions meant the media, officials and guests would need to quarantine before the match, which was not practicable.
Portugal also hosted the “Final 8” in 2020 which allowed the Champions League to finish in the pandemic.
-
Global Sports
Shiva Thapa secures his fifth successive medal at ...
Previously, Thapa has won one gold (2013), one silver (2017) and two... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Exclusive: Why Lovlina trained with tall male...
This Indian boxer is preparing to fight for the Asian Boxing... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Quetta Gladiators' Anwar Ali tests positive ahead ...
Anwar will now be quarantined for at least 10 days READ MORE
-
Local Sports
UAE Rugby joins hands with GymNation
The agreement will focus on players' individual conditioning needs READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi govt eases restrictions on workplace...
It was in February that a reduction in attendance to 30 per cent... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Book ticket, fly out; you'll be charged when...
If the flight is cancelled or delayed by more than three hours,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE events open only to Covid-vaccinated residents
They must also have a negative Covid PCR test result. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Will CBSE Grade 12 exams begin from July 15?
It’s also being anticipated that the results will be declared... READ MORE