Pele ready to leave ICU after successful surgery, daughter says
The suspected tumour was detected during routine tests, according to the hospital
Brazilian football legend Pele is ready to leave the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumour, one of his daughters said Monday.
Kely Nascimento wrote a message giving an update on her father's health in Portuguese and in English on her Instagram account, accompanied by a close-up photo of the smiling 80-year-old football mega-star.
"He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!)," Nascimento wrote.
"He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home."
Her father "is strong and stubborn and with the support and care of the brilliant team at (Albert) Einstein (Hospital) and all of the love, energy and light that the world is sending, he will get through this!" she wrote.
"I wanted to say thank you... from the bottom of my heart for all of the loving, concerned and supportive texts, DMs and emails you guys have sent me," Nascimento added.
"I have not had the chance to respond to many but I do read them and I feel hugged."
The most recent hospital bulletin, from Friday, stated that Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- better known as Pele -- was recovering in a "satisfactory" manner and "actively conversing and displaying vital signs within normal range."
The suspected tumour was detected during routine tests, according to the hospital, where Pele has been undergoing treatment since August 31.
Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Pele has been in poor health in recent years, and has had various stints in the hospital.
The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele burst onto the global stage at just 17 with dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.
"O Rei" (The King) went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977.
-
Football
Pele ready to leave ICU after successful surgery, ...
The suspected tumour was detected during routine tests, according to... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Non-govt employees can take part in Gov...
The team-building challenge that sees multiple obstacle courses will... READ MORE
-
Football
Busquets urges Barca to move on from shock Messi...
Barca have undergone radical changes since that seismic defeat by... READ MORE
-
F 1
Motor racing: FIA will investigate latest...
Hamilton said it had been a shock to be hit on the head and the... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
Pay freezes disappear and optimism returns, research shows. READ MORE
-
News
Nuclear power plant: Unit 2 connects to...
At full capacity, the unit will add a further 1,400MW of clean... READ MORE
-
Aviation
No quick recovery in sight for global aviation...
Global airline capacity expected to increase by less than 15 per cent ... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
Such updates occur in recognition of special events. READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3