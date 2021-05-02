- EVENTS
Man United-Liverpool kick off delayed as fans protest against Glazers
Around 200 United fans took to the pitch before being removed, although some returned
Manchester United’s Premier League match against Liverpool has been delayed after fans invaded the Old Trafford pitch in protest at the club’s owners on Sunday.
The match was scheduled to start at 4.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) but the teams were yet to arrive at the stadium.
The match was being played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The club has not issued any statement on the incident.
There were reports of a protest outside the hotel where the United players were preparing for the game, according to the BBC.
Some fans also gathered outside the ground, letting off green and gold flares — the colours of United’s shirts when they were formed as Norton Heath.
The protest follows United’s initial decision to join a European Super League along with five other English clubs. The plans for that league fell apart within days due to widespread opposition.
