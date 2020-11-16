Mahrez scores as Algeria qualify for Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon qualify automatically as hosts and Senegal secured a spot Sunday by winning in Guinea-Bissau thanks to a Mane goal
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored as title-holders Algeria drew 2-2 in Zimbabwe Monday and became the third country to book a place at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Cameroon qualify automatically as hosts and Senegal secured a spot Sunday by winning in Guinea-Bissau thanks to a Sadio Mane goal.
Andy Delort and captain Mahrez gave the Desert Foxes a two-goal advantage in Harare that was halved just before half-time when Knowledge Musona netted.
Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi took off Delort and Mahrez as he made five second-half substitutions within 12 minutes, but the bold move backfired when Prince Dube equalised eight minutes from time.
Drawing ended the perfect three-win record Algeria took into a match played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus, but it guaranteed them a top-two finish in a section including Zambia and Botswana.
Who joins the defending champions in Cameroon from Group H will probably be decided in the final round next March when Zimbabwe host Zambia.
Uganda lost 1-0 away to South Sudan and Burkina Faso drew 0-0 in Malawi to miss out on chances to qualify from Group A.
A couple of late goals from Percy Tau and Themba Zwane earned South Africa a 4-2 win over Sao Tome e Principe in Group C and eSwatini and Congo Brazzaville drew 0-0 in Group I.
-
Football
Mahrez scores as Algeria qualify for Africa Cup...
Cameroon qualify automatically as hosts and Senegal secured a spot... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream PSL...
Qalandars brushed aside Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in the... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Imperious Djokovic sweeps aside Schwartzman
The Serbian, 33, has enjoyed another sparkling season despite the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Smith, Warner’s presence a challenge but...
The opening Test in Adelaide is a Day-Night game READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews