Maguire says father suffered rib injuries in Wembley 'stampede'
Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings and charged FA for crowd disturbances in Euro final
England defender Harry Maguire said his father was left with rib injuries and struggled to breathe after being trampled by fans during crowd disturbances at Wembley Stadium before the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Supporters clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area of Wembley before the start of Sunday’s game, which Italy won in a penalty shootout.
British police said 19 of its officers were injured while 86 people, including 53 at the venue, were arrested.
European soccer’s governing body Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England’s Football Association for disturbances.
“I think he was involved in a stampede and suffered a couple of injuries to his ribs. I spoke to him, he said he was scared,” Maguire told The Sun.
“I don’t want anyone to experience that going to watch football, especially a major final.”
The FA said on Monday it would conduct a full review into the security breach and condemned the behaviour of fans who forced their way into the stadium.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Virus case delays refugee team's...
The unidentified official who tested positive was put into isolation... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Fitness is Indian team's biggest asset, can break ...
Pillay represented India in four consecutive Olympics from 1992 to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
My idea as a leader is to keep everyone together...
India's limited overs series against Sri Lanka will begin on July 18 READ MORE
-
Cricket
We will learn from our mistakes: Babar Azam after ...
Babar returned to form with a record-breaking 158, but once again... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspension: Should stranded residents...
Thousands of residents are currently stranded in countries such as... READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days
Public parking would be free from July 19 to 22. READ MORE
-
News
Abraham Accords: UAE opens embassy in Israel
The opening marks another milestone in diplomatic relations between... READ MORE
-
News
Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise on oil output...
The UAE's baseline will be 3.65 million barrels per day after the... READ MORE