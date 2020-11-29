Former Senegal midfielder Diop dies aged 42
Multiple media reports said Diop had died following a long illness.
Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, who scored the first goal of the 2002 World Cup against reigning champions France, has died aged 42, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Sunday.
"FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop. Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero," FIFA said in a statement on Twitter.
The world ruling body did not provide details but multiple media reports said Diop had died following a long illness.
Diop's close-range goal after 30 minutes against France in the opening game of the 2002 finals sealed a 1-0 win for the World Cup debutants in one of the upsets of the tournament. France went out in the group stage without scoring.
Diop netted two more goals in Senegal's 3-3 draw with Uruguay in the group stage to become their top scorer at the 2002 finals as they went on to reach the quarter-finals.
The versatile defensive midfielder made 63 appearances for his country scoring 11 goals.
Diop started his club career at Senegalese side ASC Diaraf before spells in Switzerland at Vevey, Neuchatel Xamax and Grasshoppers before joining French side Lens in 2002.
A move to Premier League Fulham followed and he spent three years at the west London club before a transfer to Portsmouth, where he was part of the team that won the 2007-08 FA Cup.
He also had short stints at West Ham United and Birmingham City before retiring from playing seven years ago.
Fulham and Portsmouth paid tribute on Twitter to the player nicknamed 'The Wardrobe'.
Former Portsmouth midfielder Chris Kamara said that he was devastated to read the news.
"Didn't know he'd been ill... he's been taken too young," Kamara tweeted. "We used to have a good chuckle together about me calling him 'The Man Mountain Himself' RIP Papa."
-
Football
Former Senegal midfielder Diop dies aged 42
Multiple media reports said Diop had died following a long illness. READ MORE
-
Golf
Golf: Everyone is excited to be coming to Dubai,...
I have been in seven Bubbles during 2020, in the US many times... READ MORE
-
Cricket
We were completely outplayed: Kohli blames it on...
Chasing Australia's 389, India finished at 338 for 9 with Kohli (89)... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Malan’s hometown heroics help England to...
Captain Eoin Morgan saw England to victory with a ball to spare as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
6 expats, 2 firms fined Dh160 million for money...
The convicts, also involved in drug trafficking, have been jailed. READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews