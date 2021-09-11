Football legend Pele remains in ICU, feeling a little better
The Brazilian footballer underwent surgery for a suspected colon tumour
Brazilian football legend Pele remains in intensive care but is making a satisfactory recovery after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumour, his doctors said Friday.
Pele's medical team at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement that he was "actively conversing and displaying vital signs within normal range."
Pele, 80, took to Instagram to reassure his fans.
"My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I'm looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days," he said.
"While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We'll be together again soon!"
The suspected tumour was detected during routine tests, according to the hospital, where Pele has been undergoing treatment since August 31.
Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele's real name, has been in poor health in recent years, and has had various stints in the hospital.
The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele burst onto the global stage at just 17 with dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.
"O Rei" (The King) went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977.
-
Football
Football legend Pele remains in ICU, feeling a...
The Brazilian footballer underwent surgery for a suspected colon... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Medvedev powers his way through to US Open final
Medvedev beats Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-5 6-2 READ MORE
-
Cricket
England cricket chief refuses to blame IPL for...
Covid-19 is an acceptable reason for cancelling a match under the... READ MORE
-
Sports
Bottas fastest with 'mega lap' for Monza sprint
Hamilton is three points behind Verstappen after 13 races READ MORE
-
MENA
Morocco king appoints Aziz Akhannouch as new PM
Akhannouch hails election results as a victory for democracy READ MORE
-
World
US honours 9/11 dead on 20th anniversary of...
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to stop at all of the... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Djokovic set to create history at US Open
One more victory will give Serbian star the first calendar-year Slam... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only way out of pandemic is vaccination: Anthony ...
Covid nowhere near ‘under control’ in US, White House... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents