Diego Maradona: Pope Francis prays for 'soccer's poet' after his death
Maradona met the pope several times at the Vatican after Francis was elected in 2013 as Latin America's first pope.
Pope Francis remembers football legend and fellow Argentine Diego Maradona with affection and is keeping him in his prayers, the Vatican said on Wednesday, and official Holy See media called him "soccer's poet".
Maradona, who died on Wednesday at his home in Argentina following a heart attack, met the pope several times at the Vatican after Francis was elected in 2013 as Latin America's first pope.
"The pope was informed about the death of Diego Maradona, he recalls the times he met him in these past years with affection, and he is remembering him in his prayers, as he did in the past days when he was informed about his condition," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
Francis is a lifelong fan of the Buenos Aires San Lorenzo football team.
The official Vatican News website ran a story of Maradona's death on its front page with a headline calling him "soccer's poet".
It called Maradona "an extraordinary player but a fragile man," a reference to his struggle with drugs.
Maradona travelled to Rome several times to take part in several benefit games called "Matches for Peace," whose proceeds went to a papal charity for education in developing countries and for victims of the 2106 earthquake in central Italy.
On one occasion Maradona gave the pope a signed jersey with a dedication that read in Spanish: "To Pope Francis, with all my affection and (wishes for) much peace in the world."
Before one match he told Vatican Radio: "I think we all feel something in our hearts when we see wars, when we see the dead. I think this match will put to rest the notion that we soccer players don't do anything for peace ... a soccer ball is worth more than 100 rifles."
-
Football
Diego Maradona: Pope Francis prays for 'soccer's...
Maradona met the pope several times at the Vatican after Francis was... READ MORE
-
Americas
Diego Maradona: Argentina mourns death of its...
President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning... READ MORE
-
Football
Diego Maradona v Pele: Who’s the greatest...
Maradona, who died on Wednesday aged 60, and Pele each won the World... READ MORE
-
Football
Maradona: Football legend dies of heart attack...
President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews