Copa America: Tournament in Brazil hit by 52 Covid positive cases
The Venezuela squad was depleted after nearly a dozen Covid-19 cases were found among players or staff
Brazil’s health ministry raised the number of Covid-19 cases related to the Copa America to 52, including 33 players or staffers.
The ministry said on Tuesday that the increase, from 41 total cases earlier, includes 19 workers hired for the tournament.
Some of the workers are located in Brasilia, where Brazil opened the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Venezuela, and others in Rio de Janeiro, which hosted Monday’s 1-1 draw between Argentina and Chile.
The Venezuela squad was depleted after nearly a dozen Covid-19 cases were found among players or staff.
Bolivian media reported striker Marcelo Martins was one of the players who tested positive. Martins criticized the South American soccer body for the outbreak.
“Thank you for this, CONMEBOL. It is completely your fault,” Martins said on Instagram. “If someone dies what will you do? What matters to you is money. The lives of players are not worth anything.”
Staffers of Peru, Colombia, and Bolivia also tested positive for the virus.
Brazil stepped in late as emergency host of the 10-team continental championship despite the country having the second-highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, almost 490,000.
CONMEBOL had earlier defended its actions.
“Copa America 2021 was not made ‘in a rush,’ which would be impossible. It took more than a year of intense organisation, mobilisation of financial, human and technical resources in all of the continent,” it said Sunday.
The ministry said 3,045 tests have been conducted so far.
-
Football
Copa America: Tournament in Brazil hit by 52...
The Venezuela squad was depleted after nearly a dozen Covid-19 cases... READ MORE
-
Cricket
PSL 2021: Zalmi captain Wahab praises Zazai after ...
Zazai top-scored with 63 off 26 smashing eight fours and four sixes READ MORE
-
Football
UAE reach final World Cup qualifying round with 3-...
The UAE came up with a superb performance in the first half READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Own goal gives France 1-0 win over...
Ilkay Gundogan wasted Germany's best opportunity of the first half... READ MORE
-
News
Indian expat wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free...
Abraham Joyee won the raffle with ticket number 1,031, which he... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,011 Covid-19 cases, 1,976...
The new cases were detected through 227,684 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi busts rumours about cost of...
An official looking circular about 'revised' PCR test costs has been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Al Hosn green pass: What to do if app shows the...
Technical snags, wrong data compilation are the likely reasons for an ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa