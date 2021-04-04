- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
City v Spurs League Cup final to host 8,000 spectators in pilot event
Tickets will be made available to both Tottenham and City fans as well as local residents around the stadium
This month’s League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be allowed to host 8,000 spectators as part of pilot events to pave the way for the return of large crowds to stadiums, the British government said on Sunday.
The final will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium on April 25. It was due to be played on Feb. 28 but was pushed back in the hope that a later date would allow fans to attend.
“The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has given the green light for 8,000 spectators to attend as part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme,” City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/carabao-cup-final-official-test-event-63753119.
Tickets will be made available to both Tottenham and City fans as well as local residents around the stadium and the National Health Service (NHS) workers.
The trial, to be run at nine events including the FA Cup final and one semi-final, will be used to assess whether large events can be held in closed settings without social distancing.
The FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton on April 18 will be allowed to host an audience of 4,000, while a crowd of 21,000 will be permitted for the final on May 15. Both matches will be held at Wembley.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Most of the games this season will be...
Mumbai Indians has played two matches in this season so far, losing... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Have been told to enjoy my role, trying ...
CSK will next play against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Dhoni has been the heartbeat of CSK,...
CSK registered their first win of the season as they defeated Punjab... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Mumbai need Rohit, De Kock in top form, ...
This year's competition is turning out to be the most closely-fought... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli