Barca and Atleti draw to give Real title advantage

The La Liga title race was blown wide open after Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The stalemate means that should third-placed Real Madrid beat fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday, they will move top of the table - level on 77 points with Atletico - but ahead given their superior head-to-head record with just three games to play.

Barcelona moved up to second place on Saturday with 75 points.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the first half, with Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen making a number of stops to keep his side level.

Atleti defender Felipe missed arguably the most gilt-edged opportunity of the game just before the break, firing over from close range after a well-worked corner.

Substitute Ronald Araujo saw a header ruled out for offside for Barca after the break as the Catalans improved. However, ultimately neither side was able to find a way through.