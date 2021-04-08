- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Al Wahda reaches ACL group stage with playoff win
The western half of the group stage starts next Wednesday
The delayed Asian Champions League started on Wednesday with teams from Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq winning playoff games to move into the group stage.
Former Ajax coach Henk ten Cate led Al Wahda from Abu Dhabi to a 2-1 win over Al Zawraa of Iraq, while Jovan Djokic scored in the last minute of extra time to give Uzbekistan’s AGMK a 1-0 win over Al Gharafa of Qatar to reach the group stage for the first time.
Iraq’s Al Quwa Al Jawiya won a penalty shootout 3-2 against Al Wehda of Saudi Arabia after a 1-1 draw.
The playoffs from the eastern side of the draw featuring teams from Australia, Myanmar and the Philippines have been pushed back until June due to travel restrictions put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.
The western half of the group stage starts next Wednesday while the eastern zone is scheduled to get underway in June or July.
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli