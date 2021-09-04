Zimbabwe hold off Ireland in T20 thriller
Leading by example, Zimbabwe captain Ervine hit his 67 from 57 balls
Zimbabwe won the final match of their Twenty20 series against Ireland by five runs as Craig Ervine starred with an unbeaten 67 in Bready on Saturday.
The series ended 3-2 in Ireland's favour after the hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead on Thursday.
Leading by example, Zimbabwe captain Ervine hit his 67 from 57 balls.
Dion Myers added 26 for the tourists, who finished on 124-4 as Ireland's Mark Adair took 3-23.
Ireland were unable to chase down the total, struggling to recover from losing opener Paul Stirling for 19.
Neil Rock top scored with 22 but Luke Jongwe and Donald Tiripano each took three wickets to keep Ireland at bay.
Craig Young hit 10 from the penultimate over to give Ireland a glimpse of a dramatic victory.
The hosts needed six from the final ball to win with one wicket left but Josh Little was run out.
Ireland's Stirling was named player of the series after recording his maiden T20 international century in the third match.
Ireland and Zimbabwe will meet again in a three-match one-day international series in Belfast starting on Wednesday.
smg
-
Cricket
Zimbabwe hold off Ireland in T20 thriller
Leading by example, Zimbabwe captain Ervine hit his 67 from 57 balls READ MORE
-
Football
UAE still have a big chance to reach World Cup...
The result means UAE are tied on one point with Iraq, Korea Republic... READ MORE
-
Tennis
US Open: Bencic serves up masterclass to reach...
Next up for Bencic is either Estonian Anett Kontaveit or Polish... READ MORE
-
Cricket
South Africa beat Sri Lanka to level ODI series...
The third and deciding ODI is on Tuesday READ MORE
-
News
UAE to unveil first of 50 grand projects tomorrow
These 50 ambitious economic and social projects come on the back of... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Pakistan's budget airline Fly Jinnah may take off ...
New budget carrier to serve 220 million Pakistanis on domestic and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE's mission to the moon: Rover landing site...
Three backup landing locations have also been identified READ MORE
-
MENA
Bahrain approves Sputnik V vaccine booster shot
The third dose will be available to vaccinated individuals over the... READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul