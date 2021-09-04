Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

Zimbabwe hold off Ireland in T20 thriller

AFP/London
Filed on September 4, 2021
Craig Ervine played a captain's knock. — AP

Leading by example, Zimbabwe captain Ervine hit his 67 from 57 balls


Zimbabwe won the final match of their Twenty20 series against Ireland by five runs as Craig Ervine starred with an unbeaten 67 in Bready on Saturday.

The series ended 3-2 in Ireland's favour after the hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead on Thursday.

Leading by example, Zimbabwe captain Ervine hit his 67 from 57 balls.

Dion Myers added 26 for the tourists, who finished on 124-4 as Ireland's Mark Adair took 3-23.

Ireland were unable to chase down the total, struggling to recover from losing opener Paul Stirling for 19.

Neil Rock top scored with 22 but Luke Jongwe and Donald Tiripano each took three wickets to keep Ireland at bay.

Craig Young hit 10 from the penultimate over to give Ireland a glimpse of a dramatic victory.

The hosts needed six from the final ball to win with one wicket left but Josh Little was run out.

Ireland's Stirling was named player of the series after recording his maiden T20 international century in the third match.

Ireland and Zimbabwe will meet again in a three-match one-day international series in Belfast starting on Wednesday.

smg




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/pressure-will-be-on-india-babar-azam-on-t20-world-cup-clash-in-dubai macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 