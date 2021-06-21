Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

WTC Final: Rain washes out first session on Day Four in Southampton

ANI/Southampton
Filed on June 21, 2021
India's Jasprit Bumrah (second left) gestures as he walks with members of team support staff after rain delayed start of the fourth day. — AP

To kill time, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was seen playing table tennis


The first session of Day Four of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand has been washed off at the Ageas Bowl.

“Lunch has been taken at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton after no play was possible in the opening session of day four,” ICC tweeted.

Earlier, the start of play on Day Four was delayed due to rain at the Ageas Bowl. To kill time, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was seen playing table tennis.

Day 1 of the ongoing final was abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.

Jamieson was New Zealand’s hero on the third day as he claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests to help the Black Caps seize the initiative in the WTC final.

The 26-year-old Jamieson, who only made his Test debut against India in February 2020, secured the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli to prevent the skipper from adding to his overnight score of 44.

He also dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant (4) before taking the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in successive balls as India slumped to 217 all out from 92.1 overs.

In reply, openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54) put their side in the driving seat with a 70-run partnership before India hit back late to leave the Black Caps on 101 for two at the close of play on the third evening.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/pakistan-seal-2nd-test-and-2-0-series-sweep-in-zimbabwe macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 