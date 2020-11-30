Cricket
Third New Zealand-West Indies T20 rained off

AFP/Mount Maunganui (New Zealand)
Filed on November 30, 2020
New Zealand players celebrate a 2-0 series win after the third Twenty20 International. (AFP)

The umpires called off the fixture two hours later with no sign of a break in the weather

The third and final Twenty20 international between New Zealand and the West Indies was rained off on Monday, giving the Black Caps a 2-0 series win.

Only 2.2 overs were bowled at Mount Maunganui before a downpour forced players from the field with the West Indies on 25 for one after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

The umpires finally called off the fixture two hours later with no sign of a break in the weather.

New Zealand won the first T20 by five wickets and the second by 72 runs against a West Indies outfit that only emerged from Covid-19 quarantine on Thursday.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson was named man-of-the-series after taking five for 21 in the opening fixture, plus one wicket apiece in the second and third matches.

The first of two Tests between the sides begins in Hamilton on Thursday.




