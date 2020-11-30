Third New Zealand-West Indies T20 rained off
The umpires called off the fixture two hours later with no sign of a break in the weather
The third and final Twenty20 international between New Zealand and the West Indies was rained off on Monday, giving the Black Caps a 2-0 series win.
Only 2.2 overs were bowled at Mount Maunganui before a downpour forced players from the field with the West Indies on 25 for one after losing the toss and being asked to bat.
The umpires finally called off the fixture two hours later with no sign of a break in the weather.
New Zealand won the first T20 by five wickets and the second by 72 runs against a West Indies outfit that only emerged from Covid-19 quarantine on Thursday.
Paceman Lockie Ferguson was named man-of-the-series after taking five for 21 in the opening fixture, plus one wicket apiece in the second and third matches.
The first of two Tests between the sides begins in Hamilton on Thursday.
-
Cricket
Third New Zealand-West Indies T20 rained off
The umpires called off the fixture two hours later with no sign of a... READ MORE
-
Football
‘Mourning’ Napoli honour club icon...
In Naples, players took to the pitch wearing a special Argentina-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fan proposes to his girlfriend during India-...
Man goes down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend during the... READ MORE
-
Football
AC Milan pull five points clear in Serie A as...
Lazio’s players took to the pitch with special edition... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews