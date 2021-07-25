Suryakumar, Bhuvneshwar star as India tame Lanka in T20 opener
Suryakumar Yadav’s knock of 50 runs off 34 balls helped India score 164 runs for five wickets in 20 overs
Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar led a disciplined bowling performance as India hammered Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the opening Twenty20 international after a Covid scare at the stadium on Sunday.
Chasing 165 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 126 in 18.3 overs with Kumar returning figures of 4-22 in Colombo. India lead the three-match series 1-0.
Earlier skipper Shikhar Dhawan (46) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) guided India to 164-5 in 20 overs after being put into bat first.
A ground staffer at the R Premadasa Stadium tested positive for Covid-19 following a rapid antigen test, Sri Lanka Cricket said, before the hosts won the toss.
As a precaution, reporters and photographers were not allowed inside the 35,000 capacity ground where the white-ball series is being played.
Spectators were already barred from attending since the start of the three-match one-day series which India won 2-1.
Kumar struck with opener Avishka Fernando’s key wicket for 26 before the pace spearhead returned to wipe off the tail.
Pace partner Deepak Chahar took two wickets in one over including debutant Charith Asalanka for 44 to derail Sri Lanka’s chase.
Spinners Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, debutant Varun Chakravarthy and quick bowler Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.
But it was Dhawan and Yadav who set up the win with their 62-run third-wicket stand that helped India to a challenging total.
Dhawan, a left-hand opener who put on 51 for the second wicket with Sanju Samson (27), missed out on his fifty after being caught in the deep.
Yadav raised his second T20 fifty in his fourth match but got out next ball to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Hasaranga and pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who got Prithvi Shaw out first ball of the innings, claimed two wickets each.
The second T20 is on Tuesday at the same venue.
Scoreboard
India
P. Shaw c Bhanuka b Chameera 0
S. Dhawan c Bandara b Karunaratne 46
S. Samson lbw b Hasaranga 27
S. Yadav c sub (R. Mendis) b Hasaranga 50
H. Pandya c Bhanuka b Chameera 10
I. Kishan not out 20
K. Pandya not out 3
Extras (lb2, w6) 8
Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 164
Did not bat: D. Chahar, K. Pandya, B. Kumar, Y. Chahal, V. Chakravarthy
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Shaw), 2-51 (Samson), 3-113 (Dhawan), 4-127 (Yadav), 153-5 (H. Pandya)
Bowling: Chameera 4-0-24-2 (w2), Karunaratne 4-0-34-1 (w3), Dananjaya 3-0-40-0 (w1), Udana 4-0-32-0, Hasaranga 4-0-28-2, Shanaka 1-0-4-0
Sri Lanka (target 165)
A. Fernando c Samson b Kumar 26
M. Bhanuka c Yadav b K. Pandya 10
D. de Silva b Chahal 9
C. Asalanka c Shaw b Chahar 44
A. Bandara c H. Pandya 9
D. Shanaka st Kishan b Chakravarthy 16
W. Hasaranga b Chahar 0
C. Karunaratne b Kumar 3
I. Udana c Yadav b Kumar 1
D. Chameera c K. Pandya b Kumar 1
A. Dananjaya not out 1
Extras (w6) 6
Total (all out, 18.3 overs) 126
Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Bhanuka), 2-48 (De Silva), 3-50 (Fernando), 4-90 (Bandara), 5-111 (Asalanka), 6-111 (Hasaranga), 7-122 (Karunaratne), 8-124 (Shanaka), 9-125 (Udana), 10-126 (Chameera)
Bowling: Kumar 3.3-0-22-4 (w2), Chahar 3-0-24-2 (w1), K. Pandya 2-0-16-1 (w1), Chakravarthy 4-0-28-1, Chahal 4-0-19-1 (w2), H. Pandya 2-0-17-1
Toss: Sri Lanka
Result: India beat Sri Lanka by 38 runs
Series: India lead the three-match series 1-0
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
-
Cricket
Suryakumar, Bhuvneshwar star as India tame Lanka...
Suryakumar Yadav’s knock of 50 runs off 34 balls helped India... READ MORE
-
Golf
Lee wins her 1st major after beating Lee6 in...
Lee and Lee6 both teed off strongly in the 18th-hole playoff READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Dressel to start Phelps-style medal bid at Tokyo...
The pressure is on the US team to emulate the golden generation of... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India make 164-5 in 1st Sri Lanka T20 as Covid-19 ...
Dhawan scored 46 off 36 deliveries and put on key partnerships... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi reduces business setup fees to Dh1,000
Federal fees will continue to apply. READ MORE
-
News
Former UAE resident, presumed dead, to reunite...
Sajjad Tangal was thought to have been killed in an air crash in 1976. READ MORE
-
Cricket
Indian Premier League to resume in UAE on...
The final is set to be played on October 15. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Abu Dhabi rules help prevent gatherings
The new rules had been issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed