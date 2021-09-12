Sri Lanka name Twenty20 World Cup squad
In all, six batsmen, five allrounders and four bowlers were included
Sri Lanka has named a squad made up of a combination of youth and experience for the Twenty20 World Cup to be played next month.
The squad features 15 players and an additional four reserves as injury replacements and includes former captain Dinesh Chandimal, current captain Dasun Shanaka and opening batsman Kusal Perera.
In all, six batsmen, five allrounders and four bowlers were included.
The squad:
Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.
Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.
-
Cricket
India vs England: ECB has written to ICC on...
Covid is an acceptable non-compliance and the Indian camp has stated... READ MORE
-
Motoring
Team Abu Dhabi primed for big Grand Prix battle...
Al Qemzi, Torrente aim for winning start to F1H2O series after young... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Sri Lanka name Twenty20 World Cup squad
In all, six batsmen, five allrounders and four bowlers were included READ MORE
-
Tennis
'Remarkable achievement': Reactions to Raducanu...
She is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new...
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students'... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 620 Covid-19 cases, 785 recoveries,...
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
Legal View
Can you get rent refund if tenancy contract ends...
The money may be returned if a provision in the lease allows for it READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais