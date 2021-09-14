South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to sweep T20 series 3-0

Chasing 121 for victory, South Africa romped home in 14.4 overs with De Kock on 59 and Hendricks making 56 in Colombo

Openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock powered South Africa past Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the third Twenty20 international to sweep the series on Tuesday.

South African bowlers Bjorn Fortuin and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each to limit Sri Lanka to 120-8 after the hosts elected to bat first.

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka

K. Perera lbw b Maharaj 39

A. Fernando c & b Rabada 12

D. de Silva st de Kock b Fortuin 1

B. Rajapaksa b Rabada 5

K. Mendis c Maharaj b Markram 10

D. Shanaka c van der Dussen b Mulder 18

W. Hasaranga c Maharaj b Fortuin 4

L. Madushanka run out (van der Dussen/de Kock) 1

C. Karunaratne not out 24

D. Chameera not out 2

Extras (lb1, w3) 4

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 120

Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Fernando), 2-19 (de Silva), 3-28 (Rajapaksa), 4-62 (Mendis), 5-80 (Perera), 6-85 (Hasaranga), 7-86 (Madushanka), 8-101 (Shanaka)

Did not bat: M. Theekshana

Bowling: Fortuin 4-0-21-2 (3w), Rabada 3-0-23-2, Pretorius 2-0-19-0, Shamsi 4-0-27-0, Markram 2-0-4-1, Maharaj 4-1-14-1, Mulder 1-0-11-1

South Africa (target 121)

R. Hendricks not out 56

Q. de Kock not out 59

Extras (w6) 6

Total (0 wickets, 14.4 overs) 121

Did not bat: A. Markram, R. van der Dussen, H. Klaasen, D. Pretorius, W. Mulder, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, B. Fortuin, T. Shamsi

Bowling: Theekshana 4-0-28-0 (1w), Hasaranga 4-0-35-0, Mendis 3-0-22-0, Chameera 1-0-9-0 (5w), Karunaratne 1.4-0-13-0, Shanaka 1-0-14-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Result: South Africa won by 10 wickets

Series: South Africa won the three-match series 3-0

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)