South Africa beat Sri Lanka to level ODI series at 1-1

The third and deciding ODI is on Tuesday

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claimed five wickets as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in a rain-hit second one-day international to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Saturday.

South Africa scored 283-6 in 47 overs with opening batsman Janneman Malan hitting 121 after the tourists elected to bat first in Colombo.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 197 in 36.4 overs, chasing a DLS revised target of 265 from 41 overs following a second rain interruption.

The third and deciding ODI is on Tuesday at the same venue.

Scoreboard

South Africa (47 overs maximum)

J. Malan lbw b Chameera 121

A. Markram c Bhanuka b Karunaratne 21

R. Hendricks b de Silva 51

R. van der Dussen st Bhanuka b Hasaranga 16

H. Klaasen c Shanaka b Chameera 43

A. Phehlukwayo c and b Karunaratne 4

W. Mulder not out 5

G. Linde not out 9

Extras (b1, w11, nb1) 13

Total (6 wickets, 47 overs) 283

Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Markram), 2-139 (Hendricks), 3-177 (Van der Dussen), 4-263 (Klaasen), 5-263 (Malan), 6-269 (Phehlukwayo)

Did not bat: K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, T. Shamsi

Bowling: Chameera 7-0-52-2 (nb1, w6), Jayawickrama 8-0-46-0 (w1), Dananjaya 7-0-46-0, Karunaratne 5-0-24-2 (w4), Hasaranga 10-0-63-1, Shanaka 3-0-21-0, De Silva 7-0-30-1

Sri Lanka (DLS revised target of 265 in 41 overs)

A. Fernando c R Hendricks b Rabada 8

M. Bhanuka c Klaasen b Mulder 7

B. Rajapaksa c Klaasen b Rabada 0

D. de Silva c Klaasen b Shamsi 12

C. Asalanka c sub (K Verreynne) b Shamsi 77

D. Shanaka c Linde b Shamsi 30

W. Hasaranga c and b Linde 3

C. Karunaratne b Maharaj 36

D. Chameera b Shamsi 11

A. Dananjaya c Markram b Shamsi 3

P. Jayawickrama not out 1

Extras (lb2, w7) 9

Total (all out, 36.4 overs) 197

Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Fernando), 2-18 (Rajapaksa), 3-19 (Bhanuka), 4-61 (De Silva), 5-125 (Shanaka), 6-141 (Hasaranga), 7-147 (Asalanka), 8-192 (Karunaratne), 9-194 (Chameera)

Bowling: Rabada 6-0-16-2 (w1), Mulder 5-0-30-1 (w4), Maharaj 8-0-32-1, Shamsi 7.4-0-49-5, Phehlukwayo 5-0-28-0 (w2), Linde 5-0-40-1

Toss: South Africa

Result: South Africa won by 67 runs (DLS method)

Series: Three-match series level at 1-1

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)