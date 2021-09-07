Shastri, Bharat and Sridhar to miss final Test match in Manchester
They will all undergo isolation and can come out only after returning two negative results
India head coach Ravi Shastri bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have all returned with positive Covid-19 results.
They will all undergo isolation and can come out only after returning two negative results. They will miss the Manchester Test which is set to be played from September 10 to 14.
The trio has returned positive results to their RT-PCR tests.
“Unfortunately, their RT-PCR test results are positive and they will all need to undergo isolation and can come out only after returning two negative results,” the source said.
Just half an hour before the start of play on Day 4, the BCCI said its medical team had isolated Shastri, Bharat Arun, Sridhar, and physio Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening.
The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests —one on Saturday night and another on Sunday morning. The members upon returning negative Covid reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval against England.
